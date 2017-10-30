Darien Times

Monday night: Darien Library offers spooky stories in the dark

By Darien Times on October 30, 2017 in Halloween happenings, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The community is invited to Darien children’s librarians at Tilley Pond Park for an evening of bone-chilling stories! They will be telling spooky tales in the dark of the park. In the event of inclement weather, this event will take place in the Darien Children’s Library.

The event is Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Tilley Pond Park. Open to all ages.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library.  Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit the Library’s website at darienlibrary.org to view all the children’s programs.

 

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Weston senior uses music to raise money for charity Next Post Darien rowers place top 10 with CBC at Head of the Charles
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress