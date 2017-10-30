Monday night: Darien Library offers spooky stories in the dark

The community is invited to Darien children’s librarians at Tilley Pond Park for an evening of bone-chilling stories! They will be telling spooky tales in the dark of the park. In the event of inclement weather, this event will take place in the Darien Children’s Library.

The event is Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Tilley Pond Park. Open to all ages.

Children, teen, and adult programs are funded by contributions to the Annual Campaign for the Darien Library. Please contact the Children’s Library at 203-669-5235, or visit the Library’s website at darienlibrary.org to view all the children’s programs.