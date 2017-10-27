Darien Times

Letter: Vote Stevenson, Marks and Koons

By Darien Times on October 27, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Under the Democratic leadership of Dannel Malloy and Bob Duff, Hartford has handed Connecticut residents two of the largest tax increases in history. They failed to pass a budget and plan to take away state funding to Darien which will result in higher taxes for ALL Darien residents. We’ve had businesses including GE, Aetna and now Alexion Pharmaceuticals leave Connecticut. Darien should not suffer due to Malloy and Duff’s inability to manage the State’s finances. Our retired seniors live on a fixed income, and young families cross the NY State line to avoid high taxes. On November 7th I hope that you will vote for Stevenson, Marks & Koons who have a proven track record of success and the only team that will defend Darien from these inept politicians. This election is not about political affiliation it’s about who will best protect our schools, seniors and continue to make Darien a great place to live.

Brent Hayes

Darien

The writer is the chairman of Darien’s Republican Town Committee

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Editorial: Protect your valuables with the latest rise in smash and grab crimes Next Post Reel Dad: The Florida Project reveals how lives matter
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress