Depot holding a “Monster Mash” Halloween bash

The Depot will hold a “Monster Mash” Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 to 1.

Kids should come in costume. The cost is $10 per family.

Events will include bobbing for apples, pin the tail on Dracula, witch hat toss game, and freeze dance with musical chairs.

Prizes include live eels (just kidding), goldfish and candy!

Baked goods and cider will be provided.

This weekend in Darien, there will be several Halloween events, including a Post 53 haunted house and Darien Nature Center’s Hoot & Howl.

The Depot is a collaborative youth center where community needs are addressed with staff supported guidance, programming by youth, and parenting and community education. An alcohol and drug-free zone monitored by vetted adults, The Depot provides a safe place for youth to develop leadership, planning, and decision-making skills, interact with people of different backgrounds, access adult role models and serve as community assets.

For more information on what is happening at The Depot and for ways to get involved with any clubs or organizations, or to donate, please visit: http//dariendepot.com/ or call 203-655-0812