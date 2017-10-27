Former Whitewater special presecutor and Darien resident Robert Fiske to speak at St. Luke’s

It’s been 23 years since a White House staffer’s mysterious death, charges of corruption and rumors about the president led to a special prosecutor’s appointment. That was Whitewater in 1994, and that special prosecutor was Darien resident Robert Fiske Jr.

But Fiske’s illustrious legal career dealt with much more: Three Mile Island, the Americas Cup, drug lords and yes, even doing legal battle with Donald Trump. It’s all detailed in his 2014 book “Prosecutor, Defender, Counselor: The Memoirs of Robert B Fiske Jr”.

Now Fiske will tell his own story — and answer questions — on Wednesday Nov. 1, 7 p.m. in the youth & community center at St Luke’s Parish, 1864 Boston Post Rd in Darien.

The event is free and open to the public. A wine and cheese reception will follow.