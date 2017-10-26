Darien Nature Center gearing up for Hoot n’ Howl

The Darien Nature Center is inviting the community to celebrate the Halloween spirit at their annual Hoot n’ Howl party!

It will take place rain or shine on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. for children with special needs and their families.

The event will feature hay rides, a magic show, s’mores and stories around a campfire, face painting, animal interactions, refreshments and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

“The fun thing about Hoot n’ Howl is there’s something for everyone, both indoors and outdoors,” said the Nature Center’s Program Director, Emily Ciffone. “It’s casual, it’s low-key, a great opportunity to enjoy the fresh fall air.”

The ticket fee is $5 per person, and children younger than one year old attend for free! Purchase a ticket online in advance (www.dariennaturecenter.org/events) to receive a free s’more at the event. Tickets are also available at the door.

The Darien Nature Center is located at 120 Brookside Road in Cherry Lawn Park. For further information contact Administrative Affairs Manager Leah Salomoni at 203-655-7459.