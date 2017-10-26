State budget bill passes House and Senate with veto-proof vote

After going without a budget for several months, this afternoon a state budget bill passed in Hartford. This will end the long stalemate in which a number of public services and offices struggled while Governor Dannel Malloy ran state finances via executive order.

The budget bill passed the Senate last night by a margin of 33-3, and passed the House of Representatives this afternoon by a margin of 126-23. All of Darien’s representatives in Hartford voted for the budget bill.

The bill was created through a bipartisan effort and did not include input from Malloy, as he was shut out of most talks over the past few weeks.

While the budget is several hundred pages in length and many smaller details are still to come, it is possible to get a broad stroke of major changes. One of the major tax hikes in the bill is on hospitals, amounting to over $340 million. However, the state then returns that money to the hospitals, and by doing so qualifies for additional federal reimbursements to net out $137 million ahead. Tax credits for middle class families are being reduced. An additional tax on cigarettes and tobacco products of 45 cents per pack will go into effect, on par with tobacco taxes in New York. An additional fee for ridesharing services such as Uber will be added as well, as will a tax on fantasy sports betting beginning in 2018-19. Along with the ridesharing fees, a $10 fee for motor vehicle registrations will be added in order to support state parks.

Current teachers will see their pension contributions raise from 6% to 7%, and those contributions will total over $50 million in the biennium. That money will go to the state general fund.

The tax increases amount to over $500 million, although without the hospital tax, the amount is about $150 million this year and $200 million next year.

The Education Cost Sharing Grant will be cut by just over $30 million, and no municipality will see their ECS money zeroed. The 30 lowest performing districts see no cuts at all in ECS, while every other town sees about a 5% cut. A new ECS formula to determine aid levels will begin being used next year, and that $30 million will be restored to the ECS total pool. The new formula is said to be designed to send funding to towns that cannot reliably raise enough tax money locally to pay for their own public school needs.

The city of Hartford, who has said it needs significant aid from the state in order to avoid bankruptcy, will get help. $40 million in aid this year will go to Hartford, and the city will have to restructure debt, with the state guaranteeing a refinance in order to help the city get a good interest rate.

For Darien specifically, town aid in 2018 will amount to $941,916. In 2017 town aid totaled $927,018. The ECS grant in 2017 was $406,683, and in 2018 will drop to $386,349. The following year in 2019 under the new formula, Darien will is slated to receive $412,838. The Board of Education budgeted to receive no ECS money at all this year or last year, as most budget proposals in that time zeroed out ECS money to affluent towns.

State Representative William Tong was happy and relieved to see the bill pass.

“I know that it took much longer than it should have, and for months, there was too much politics and not enough problem solving. But despite very long odds, my colleagues and I did something very few thought we could do – we put politics aside, and negotiated a true, bipartisan budget,” Tong said.

Tong was very happy with what the budget accomplished in terms of making major structural changes, saying, “This budget does not have any major tax increases, including no changes to the income tax, no changes to the sales tax, and no changes to the real estate conveyance tax; cuts billions of dollars in state spending; reforms state employee salaries, healthcare and pensions to make them more affordable and in-line with private sector salaries and benefits; imposes a hard cap on state spending and bonding (borrowing); avoids major cuts to state education funding for Stamford and Darien schools; and empowers the state to help small businesses and larger employers and accelerate job growth here in Connecticut.”

Tong was among those who were in on the budget talks early, without party leaders, in order to start making real progress on budget talks. “I was honored to lead a small group of moderate centrists from both parties, who met privately at first and without our leadership, to focus on breaking the impasse. We did not stop being Democrats and Republicans, but we worked closely with each other as partners to break the logjam. And as we talked, our leadership began to talk, and together we came to an agreement few thought possible,” Tong said.

Updates will follow with more specific details and further response from Darien representatives.