Letter: Stay with consistency, forward thinking and stability

To the Editor:

Despite the Democratic led state government handing us two of the largest tax increases in Connecticut’s history and leaving us in a current financial crisis,

Our Republican leadership in Darien, Stevenson, Marks and Koons, has shown consistency and forward thinking by always keeping our budget tight and realistic, which always results in excellent bond ratings for Darien.

In addition: Our Republican leadership has initiated cost savings with the installation of the downtown lights, forward thinking with the purchase of the Ox Ridge Hunt Club property and the installation of the stadium lights.

The stability shown by this team will continue to provide for the needs of Darien while the Democratic state government leaves us all in an extremely unsettled environment.

Jim Demark

The writer is a member of the Republican Town Committee