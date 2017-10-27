Movie Menu: Psycho, Poltergeist, The Shining, Carrie and more

As we approach Halloween, check out movies that celebrate the spirit of this celebration.

Take a look at what’s playing this weekend on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, October 27

The Addams Family (1991)

Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia have a great time as eccentric parents who love to frighten anyone who invades their sanctuary of scream in this adaptation of the 1960’s TV show.

6:50 p.m. Friday and 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Freeform

Psycho (1960)

Janet Leigh makes us never want to stay at a roadside motel, chat with the front desk clerk or take a late shower in this classic thriller from director Alfred Hitchcock.

8 p.m. TCM

Maleficent (2014)

Angelina Jolie celebrates the darker side of the story of Snow White in this inevitable Disney remake of yet another classic animated tale. The studio is doing this a lot these days.

8 p.m. TNT

Saturday, October 28

Poltergeist (1982)

JoBeth Williams and Craig T. Nelson learn that life in suburbia can be complicated in this scream-a-thon from producer Steven Spielberg. See the original. Avoid the remake.

9 a.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday, Spike

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford try to frighten each other to death in this exaggerated drama that recently served as the basis for the television series Feud. And they do frighten.

9 a.m. TCM

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Bette Midler has a great time as a witch who can’t imagine how she could scare anyone in this comedy from 1980’s Disney. Sarah Jessica Parker costars.

5:10 p.m. Saturday and 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Freeform

Cinderella (2015)

Cate Blanchett discovers the frightening side of this storybook romance in yet another Disney live action remake of a classic animated tale. Look online for the musical version.

5:45 p.m. TNT

The Shining (1990)

Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall realize that life in the mountains during a snowstorm can be scary in this movie adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Stanley Kubrick directed.

2:30 p.m. Spike

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster discover that life behind bars can threaten in this Oscar-winning thriller from director Jonathan Demme. From the novel by Thomas Harris.

6 p.m. BBC

Carrie (1976)

Sissy Spacek was an Oscar nominee for this daring account of the supernatural during study hall at a haunted high school. Watch, shiver and imagine this as a stage musical.

9 p.m. Sundance