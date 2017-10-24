Obituary: Christopher P. Hall, 63

Christopher P. Hall “Kip,” age 63, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2017.

Kip attended Pingry School, Dartmouth College (summa cum laude), Oxford University (Exeter College, Rhodes Scholar) and University of Chicago Law School.

A natural litigator, Kip started his career in New York as an associate of Donovan Leisure where he was second chair in the Westmoreland v CBS libel litigation. As his career developed, he specialized in securities and corporate litigation, and was featured as one of Lawdragon’s five-lawyer Securities Litigation Dream Team. Kip concluded his law career as a partner, then Senior Counsel of DLA Piper in New York City, NY. He was a member of the Federal, New York State and New York City Bar Associations.

Kip was an avid ski racer. He was on the Dartmouth ski team and raced for Exeter College while attending Oxford University. His love of skiing continued throughout his lifetime, racing as a Masters and coaching all ages at the Stratton Mountain Training Center, Stratton Mt, Vermont. He recently spent one winter as a certified ski instructor in Crested Butte, CO where is favorite runs were Banana and North Face.

Kip was also an avid blue water sailboat racer. He learned to race the ocean by joining four good friends as a watch for his first Newport-Bermuda Race. He crewed on 4 more including his last as Watch Captain. Kip finally bought his own racer, a J122, named Wily Silver Fox. He won many races but was most proud of his double handed results with two podium finishes in the Vineyard Race and was awarded the Bohemia Trophy in Around Long Island Race. Kip was a member of Noroton Yacht Club and The Storm Trysail Club.

Kip taught Mergers and Acquisitions and Securities Litigation at University of CT Law school for four years. He served as a Selectman in Darien 2014-2015 and co-chaired the CT commission for business law modification and development 2014-2016.

When Kip was given his diagnosis, he fought hard to recover so that he could live life well as was true to his nature. He won that battle, filling his time with family and friends, skiing and sailing, scuba diving and tennis, fishing and golf.

Kip is survived by his wife, Britt, two children, Justin and Victoria, and brother, Jim.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 28th at St John’s Church in Darien, CT at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope in Motion, Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd., Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902, support.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org, please click on Ways to Give.