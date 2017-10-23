Darien Times

Darien smash and grab car burglaries continue: Three victimized at Bar Method Studio

By Darien Times on October 23, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Three smash and grab burglaries were reported in the parking lot of Bar Method Studio, 800 Post Road on Oct. 10. Officers responded to the scene after a visitor  returned to her vehicle to find that her left rear window had been broken and her wallet was taken from the car. She reported $10 cash, her driver’s license and six credit cards stolen from the scene.

Another victim had their right rear window smashed and an Italian leather purse valued at $200 was stolen along with a wallet valued at $200 containing her driver’s license and nine credit cards. A third victim had their front passenger window shattered and their wallet stolen from the car’s console. Her license and credit cards were taken along with it.

Police are still investigating the burglaries, which all occurred between 7:15 and 8:20 p.m.

 

