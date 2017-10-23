Darien Times

Darien’s League of Women Voters to hold candidates’ night Tuesday

On Tuesday,  Oct. 24, the Darien League of Women Voters will host an opportunity for the community to meet and question candidates running for municipal office in Darien.

The program will begin at Town Hall Auditorium with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by separate debates by the candidates for first selectman, Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Planning & Zoning Commission. The debates will be facilitated by a trained moderator.

The audience will have an opportunity to submit questions on topics of interest either in person or online during the program at [email protected] For further information visit the League website @lwv.darien.org.

 

