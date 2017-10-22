Obituary: Margaret (Peggy) McGoldrick, 91

Margaret (Peggy) McGoldrick died at her home in Brevard, NC on October 9 at age 91 after undergoing surgery for colon cancer.

She was born August 4, 1926, in Shiloh, N.J. to Kenneth and Mary Roberts. A self-professed tomboy, she grew up on her parents’ farm in southern New Jersey and developed an early love of animals, especially horses.

Peggy was a graduate of Hannah More Academy in Reisterstown, MD and the University of Pennsylvania. After completing the Marine Corps’ first post-war Women Officers Training Class she was commissioned a second lieutenant. Called to active duty during the Korean War, she served as Women’s Liaison Officer at HQ 4th Marine Corps Reserve and Recruitment District in Philadelphia.

Married in 1952, she and her husband Jack raised six children in Darien, before moving to Brevard, NC in 1986. She was active in the Darien League of Women Voters, and a parishioner at St. John Church in Darien, where she was a member the pastoral council. She was also a direct descendent of William Brewster, a leader of the Pilgrims who sailed to America on the Mayflower.

In retirement in western North Carolina, Peggy took up painting, joined the Transylvania County Arts Council and became an accomplished watercolorist. She was a founding member of Free Rein, the local therapeutic riding program, and rode her own horse, Montana, until he died in 2016. She was an avid hiker and played tennis regularly until this June. Over the years, she mentored several youngsters.

Her survivors include six children and their spouses: Bob McGoldrick and Elaine of Westport, NY; Kevin McGoldrick and Deborah of Spring, TX, Meg Tweedy and Jim of Darien, CT; Mary McGinnis and John of Durham, NC, Chris McGoldrick and Susan of Darien and Anne Koo and Jack of Denver, CO. She is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Roberts, of Cannon Falls, MN and eight grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, Oct 16.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Transylvania County Arts Council, 349 South Caldwell St., Brevard, NC.