Darien police helped rescue a stranded boater from Green’s Ledge Lighthouse on the Long Island Sound on Oct. 8. Marine Division officers responded to simultaneous reports of an overnight missing boater and a stranded boater at the lighthouse at about 12:30 p.m.

The boater was originally from Huntington, N.Y, a town in Long Island. Norwalk Fire Rescue responded as well and helped transport the man back to Norwalk Harbor.