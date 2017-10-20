Darien Cheese Store to hold cheese, cider tasting with Vermont creamery Saturday

The Darien Cheese & Fine Food store has collaborated with Parish Hill Creamery in Westminster West, Vermont. Ken and Tori Skovron, together with Peter and Rachel Dixon of Parish Hill Creamery, will be hosting a tasting of the Dixons’ cheese on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the store located in the Goodwives Shopping Center in Darien, Connecticut.

“Peter is an icon in the cheese industry for his approach to the craft and his passion. He handles every aspect himself, which is rare in this industry,” said Ken Skovron, co-proprietor of Darien Cheese & Fine Foods.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Dixons to our store on the 21st and we hope that everyone will come out to taste these original, traditionally crafted cheeses,” he said.

The tasting will include three select cheese from Parish Hill Creamery. One of which, Humble, is washed with apple cider. Ken pointed out that monks used to wash their cheeses with wine and beer. The cider leaves an edible rind that is mellow — with a layer of flavors.

Another cheese, Hermit, is beer washed with Belgian quadruple ale made by Hermit Thrush Brewery in Brattleboro, Vermont.

Reverie, the third cheese, is a harder cheese similar in texture to Gruyere.

Ken pointed out that all of the cheeses have a golden tone because of the milk from cows that only graze on green grass. He also said the product is made with unpasteurized milk which is responsible for the flavor depth. There will also be seasonal smoked charcuterie as well as apple and pear ciders to pair with the cheeses.

The Darien Cheese Shop was founded in 1967 by Jack Hearn and was part of a larger franchise that originated at the World Fair. At one time, the Cheese Shop has 75 different locations including Greenwich, New Canaan, Ridgefield and Westport. Since purchasing the store in 1986, the Skovrons became the first in the area to offer a selection of imported fresh cheeses, locally sourced foods and artisanal pieces.