SOFTBALL

The Darien Diamonds 11U Travel Softball team won the “Strike Out Hunger” tournament at Cal Ripken Field in Bridgeport recently.

The Diamonds defeated the Trumbull Thunder 5-0 in the semifinals.

And the Diamonds prevailed in the seven inning back and forth battle with the CT Barracudas out of Milford for the title.

The Diamonds overcame a four run deficit to win the championship game 15-12.

