Hill tops Wave

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Darien had a top 10 finish at the FCIAC meet at Waveny on Oct. 18.

“We had a successful day at the FCIAC Championships and saw many strong performances throughout the team,” said assistant Darien coach Jane Ott. “Our top finisher was Sophie Hill who ran her best race ever.”

The Wave came in ninth with 242 points.

Greenwich won scoring 47.

Morgan McCormick (13:44.83) won the race.

Hill was 28th beating many girls that had gotten ahead of her during the season, marking a title meet where the Wave showed much improvement across the board.

She came in 28th in 16:07 for All-FCIAC Second Team honors.

Marley Garfield and Emilia Callery were also under 17:00 and Lily Johnston ran her best race of the season to finish as Darien’s fifth runner.

JV Race

In the JV race, Kara O’Rourke was Darien’s top finisher in 12th place with a time of 17:27, a full minute faster than her time last year.

Darien had strong performances from its top three freshmen, Charlotte Van Ingen, Isabelle Garrett and Georgia Sheehan finishing in 24th, 25th, and 27th places respectively.

“All three came in under 18:00, a fantastic finish for their first season,” Ott added.

Maggie Doran improved 1:40 over last year’s time to finish with her best race of the season in 18:00.

Similar accomplishments were turned in by Nina Rodriguez (1:25 faster this year), Shelby Sibilio (1:33 faster this year) and Kaitlyn Manghirmalani (1:06 faster this year) who all broke the 20 minute barrier for the first time.

Many other girls ran their best race of the season and achieved notable personal accomplishments, the coach said.