Ott out ahead for Wave

October 20, 2017

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Darien finished sixth at the FCIAC meet led by Griffin Ott with a time of 16:59.73.

The Wave scored 185 points at New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Oct. 18.

Staples won the meet with 33 points, paced by Benjamin Seiple (15:27.35) in first.

Ott made the 16-30th place cut for All-FCIAC Second Team running in 22nd place.

And so did Jack O’Keefe running the race in 17:13.44 for 29th.

Other top 50 finishers for Darien were Brett Vrooman in 40th position in 17:33.94, Cormac Brown 44th in 17:47.56.

