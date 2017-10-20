Next week: Ox Ridge School to hold a ‘Wild West’ book fair

Ox Ridge School is holding a Wild West Fall Book Fair next week. This fair will be held from Monday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 25, and will be open until pm on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to correspond with Family Bingo Night. It will feature Scholastic’s best sellers, classics, and new releases. This year, the book fair will be the school’s largest fundraiser, and proceeds will be used to supplement the curriculum with field trips, enrichment, and improved facilities. Attendees should feel free to bring your own hats and boots. Giddy up!