Next week: Ox Ridge School to hold a ‘Wild West’ book fair

October 20, 2017

Wit McCallum, Seren Samy, George McCallum, Brooks DiBenedetto, Timmy Song ,Luli Escajadillo,  Gavin McCallum, Ceyo Song, Bridget Parr

 

Ox Ridge School is holding a Wild West Fall Book Fair next week.  This fair will be held from Monday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 25, and will be open until pm on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to correspond with Family Bingo Night.  It will feature Scholastic’s best sellers, classics, and new releases.  This year, the book fair will be the school’s largest fundraiser, and proceeds will be used to supplement the curriculum with field trips, enrichment, and improved facilities. Attendees should feel free to bring your own hats and boots. Giddy up!

 

