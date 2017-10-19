Wave edged at Staples

FIELD HOCKEY

The good news from Darien’s 2-1 loss to Staples is that the playoffs are still a week away.

The heart was all there for that last 10 minutes. — Erica Blaze

“You know what? We beat ourselves,” said Wave coach Mo Minicus following the loss on Thursday that will dampen its playoffs position, some, rather than, as it could have done, secure high seed at FCIACs. “They threw the half-press on us at the beginning, that we’ve never seen.”

The Wave goes to 11-2-1 in the league, while Staples climbs to 10-2-0-1.

Darien was not able to slip into full sync on attack and trailed 1-0 at the half.

“I told them how to go around it,” Minicus said. “And in the second-half we worked together through it.”

Sydney Schrenker scored on a crisp play on the doorstep to cut the Staples lead in half with just over 10:00 to play.

Meghan Johnson scored both Wreckers goals, the winner 10 minutes into the second half.

“That second goal was a little disappointing,” Minicus said. “But it was a beautiful cross and a beautiful tip.”

Erica Blaze (seven saves) kept Darien in the game on a few occasions, coming out to challenge the rush in the second half and making a sprawling save.

Darien had five shots on goal.

“They didn’t make it happen offensively when they had those opportunities early in the game,” Minicus said. “But I thought in the second-half we woke up, and we played Darien field hockey.”

“I think for the last 10 minutes, we came back really strong,” Blaze said. “And the heart was all there for that last 10 minutes.”