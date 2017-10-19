Aquarion asks customers to shut down irrigation systems

With the Greenwich reservoir system at 48% capacity and well below the 67% seasonal average, Aquarion Water Company requests Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford customers to shut down irrigation systems and sprinklers for the season. Aquarion’s Stamford reservoir system, at 61% capacity, also is below its 71% seasonal average.

Although reservoir levels are higher now compared to last year at this time, the lack of precipitation and increased irrigation water demand, due to unseasonably warm weather, are reducing reservoir levels. At Aquarion’s Greenwich reservoirs, there has been 23% less rainfall in the past 90 days, compared to the 10-year average for this time period.

“Based on our new drought trigger advisory system, the Greenwich reservoir system has already hit our first drought trigger level,” said Charles V. Firlotte, Aquarion president and CEO. “It is important for our customers to support these voluntary conservation measures, and continue to use our water resources wisely.”

Aquarion has also launched a substantial infrastructure investment program to increase the supply of water to the communities in Southwest Fairfield County. Some of the projects will be completed by year end, and the remaining work will be finished over the next five years. These projects will greatly improve the resiliency of the water system against droughts.

In addition to shutting down irrigation systems for the season, Aquarion is asking customers to reduce indoor consumption by 10%.

To reduce indoor water use, Aquarion recommends that customers:

Repair leaks in plumbing and fixtures

Switch to water-efficient toilets, washing machines and dishwashers

Only run full loads in the washing machine and dishwashers

Turn off the tap while washing hands, shaving or brushing teeth

Take shorter showers

Hand-wash dishes in a basin, not under running water

Additional conservation tips and an interactive water calculator may be found at aquarionwater.com/conserve.