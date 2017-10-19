Darien EMS Post 53 to hold annual haunted house

Darien EMS Post 53 is holding its annual haunted house on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The haunted house will be at Post 53 headquarters, 0 Ledge Road.

The event will include pumpkin decorating, ambulance tours, and learning hands-only CPR. Admission is free.

Founded in 1970, Post 53 provides emergency medical services to the Darien community at the highest level of excellence, using Darien High School students, adult volunteers and paramedics. The members of Post 53 are committed to achieving and maintaining the highest level of training and skill in providing pre-hospital care and transport to the citizens of Darien. Post 53 is recognized locally and nationally as one of the finest emergency ambulance services in the United States, for its consistently high quality of pre-hospital emergency care.