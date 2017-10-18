Darien High grad Mackenzie Horan, Rudolf William Beuttenmuller IV are married

Mackenzie Elizabeth Horan and Rudolf William Beuttenmuller IV were married Sept. 2, 2017, by Fathers Gregory Schweers and Marcel Bouchard at the Siasconset Union Chapel in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The bride, 28, writes the lifestyle blog Design Darling based in Greenwich. She graduated from Darien High School and Bucknell University.

She is the eldest daughter of Elizabeth Stanley-Brown Horan and Peter Garrett Horan of Darien, Connecticut. The bride’s mother is a registered nurse in Wilton, and former senior vice president of merchandising at Ralph Lauren in Manhattan. The bride’s father is a math teacher at Fairfield Warde High School. The bride is a great-great-great-granddaughter of President James A. Garfield.

The groom, 29, is a senior financial analyst at Bluegrass Capital in Manhattan. He graduated cum laude from Cistercian Preparatory School in Irving, Texas, and magna cum laude from Princeton University.

He is the son of Reggie Winters Beuttenmuller and Rudolf William Beuttenmuller III of Dallas, Texas. The groom’s mother runs the baking company Highland Park Pie Lady. The groom’s father is an attorney at Thomas, Cinclair, & Beuttenmuller.

The couple met on the dating app Tinder in February 2013.