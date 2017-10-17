NEWSFLASH: Turkey Bowl to be held at Boyle Stadium for next two years

The Turkey Bowl, the rivalry football game on Thanksgiving between Darien and New Canaan high schools, will be held at Boyle Stadium in Stamford this year and next.
This year will be Darien’s home game. Next year will be New Canaan’s home game.
That announcement comes from both school districts.
Darien Schools Superintendent Dan Brenner was attempting to find a compromise for some who hoped Darien could play at Darien High School this year.
“With a capacity of over 10,000 spectators, Boyle Stadium is the ideal venue for this traditional rivalry game between the schools, and we are thrilled that our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in this exciting environment,” the release said.
The series alternates between each school hosting, but in recent years was moved to Boyle Stadium when the FCIAC Championship was at stake, because of the larger capacity of the stadium behind Stamford High School. The FCIAC no longer plays a championship game.
“Neither school district’s stadium has such a large capacity, which has resulted in many community members from both towns being turned away from attending the event in the past. After much conversation and collaboration between the schools, the decision was made to provide virtually unlimited seating for this exciting rivalry, which allows for alumni, extended families, community members, and football fans region-wide to attend the game,” the release read.