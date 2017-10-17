Smash and grab victimizes mourner at St. John’s Cemetery

In one of the latest in a series of thefts from vehicles after their windows were smashed, a visitor paying respects to a relative’s grave returned to her car to find the window broken and her purse and its contents stolen.

The victim, a resident of New Jersey, was at St. John’s Cemetery at 25 Camp Ave. and police say the theft happened between 2:50 p.m. and 3 p.m. Police were called to the scene at approximately 4:30. Taken from the 2010 black Honda Accord were: a tan colored Vince Camuto brand purse valued at $100, a black Coach brand wallet valued at $100, $150. in cash, an ID card and several debit and credit cards.

Police report no suspects and the investigation is continuing.