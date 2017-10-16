Annual Used Equipment Sale Oct. 28

GIRLS HOCKEY
Girls Wave Hockey holds its popular annual Used Equipment Sale Fundraiser Saturday Oct. 28.
It runs from 9am to 1pm at the Darien High cafeteria.
Donations are being collected at Middlesex School Rotunda.
