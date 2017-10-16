Obituary: Frank A. Miller, 89, CT automobile dealer

Connecticut automobile dealer, Frank A. Miller, died October 14, 2017 at the age of 89. Frank Miller was a resident of Palm Beach, FL and Darien, CT.

Mr. Miller was born in Bronx, NY in 1928 and moved to Darien, CT in the 1950s.

Mr. Miller was founder and president of the Miller Automobile Corp. He started in the automobile business in the early 1950s and by 1958 was one of the youngest Ford dealers in New England.

In 1969, Mr. Miller made a bold move to relinquish his Ford franchise for a little unknown import brand called Volkswagen, built at a more affordable price point and greater fuel efficiency. Other brands featured at Miller Automobile Corp were Jaguar, Range Rover, Lincoln Mercury and Nissan.

Mr. Miller was an avid outdoorsman. He spent a majority of his leisure time shooting and fishing in his favorite spots around the world. He was a member of many clubs including The Camp Fire Club America, Philadelphia Gun Club, The Everglades Club, The Leash Club, the Palm Beach Bath and Tennis Club and Wee Burn Country Club to name a few.

Mr. Miller was predeceased by his son, F. Carter Miller and is survived by his two sons, John S. Miller and Quintin A. Miller and his daughter-in-law, Kristin Guggenheim Miller. In addition, he is survived by his five grandchildren, Madigan, Carter, Kinley, Harry and George Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Camp Fire Conservation Fund, P.O. Box 678, Millwood, NY 10546, [email protected]. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com.