Sunday afternoon: Singer, songwriter performs at Darien Library for ‘Music in the Stacks’

Music in the Stacks returns on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. with Caroline Doctorow, sing-songwriter and daughter of the late, renowned author E.L. Doctorow. Refreshments will be served.

A champion of American folk music, Doctorow will present the work of some of our best known American folk music songwriters: Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Tom Paxton, Donovan, and others. She discusses the songwriting process and offers a glimpse into what it was like to grow up in a household with her father, the legendary novelist E. L. Doctorow. This program-through song-offers the listener a unique perspective into a significant period in our country’s musical history- and into an author’s family life.

Caroline Doctorow’s voice recalls the folk artists of the ’60s and her vocals have been favorably compared to such luminaries as Nanci Griffith and Judy Collins. Her most recent album Dreaming in Vinyl reached #2 on the folk radio charts and No Depression Magazine says: “Caroline Doctorow has been responsible for some of the sweetest songs of the modern folk idiom.”

In addition to eleven solo albums, she also recorded the first retrospective of the work of folk icons Richard and Mimi Fariña titled Another Country which received critical acclaim. Her songs and her voice have been heard on soundtracks on the large and small screen and she is a regular in the finalists ring of songwriting competitions. Caroline is the daughter of the late, world-renowned author E.L. Doctorow.