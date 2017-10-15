Darien Times

Two purses stolen from parked cars on Darien’s Post Road

By Darien Times on October 15, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Darien woman’s purse was stolen from her car during the afternoon of Oct. 5. According to police the woman parked her car just before 1 p.m. and entered 780 Post Road for about three minutes. When she returned to the car her purse was missing, along with her car keys, another bag, $100 in cash, her driver’s license, passport and several credit cards.

A second woman parked at outside of the same location had her purse taken along with her wallet, driver’s license, sunglasses and iPhone. Police are investigating the thefts.


Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Driving large in luxury with the 2017 Silverado
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress