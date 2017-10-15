Two purses stolen from parked cars on Darien’s Post Road

A Darien woman’s purse was stolen from her car during the afternoon of Oct. 5. According to police the woman parked her car just before 1 p.m. and entered 780 Post Road for about three minutes. When she returned to the car her purse was missing, along with her car keys, another bag, $100 in cash, her driver’s license, passport and several credit cards.



A second woman parked at outside of the same location had her purse taken along with her wallet, driver’s license, sunglasses and iPhone. Police are investigating the thefts.





