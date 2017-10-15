PHOTOS: Hindley Kids Care Club makes cards for classmates

As part of the first Kids Care Club meeting of the school year, they made cards for children who go home sick from school.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
As part of the first Kids Care Club meeting of the school year, they made cards for children who go home sick from school.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820