Darien Times

PHOTOS: Hindley Kids Care Club makes cards for classmates

By Darien Times on October 15, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Max Lewis, Luciano Patrenicola, and Zac Lewis

As part of the first Kids Care Club meeting of the school year, they made cards for children who go home sick from school.

The HIndley Kids Care Club

Sienna Hall, Drew Hall, Natalie Treacy

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Sunday afternoon: Singer, songwriter performs at Darien Library for 'Music in the Stacks' Next Post Test Drive: Driving large in luxury with the 2017 Silverado
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress