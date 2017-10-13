Obituary: Charles Henry Micha, 69

Darien Times

Charles Henry Micha, age 69, passed away October 6, 2017 in his home in Hudson, Fla., after a courageous battle against cancer.

Charlie was born March 26, 1948 in Stamford, CT, to Charles & Doris Micha. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Midway & USS Hornet which picked up the Apollo 11 & 12 moon shots.

Charlie was very passionate and well respected in all that he endeavored to do. He ran a successful printing business in Norwalk, CT. He built & flew RC airplanes/helicopters and was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. He was a gifted dancer and for over 40 years was the Assistant Director and popular instructor for the Walter Schalk School of Dance in the towns of Wilton, New Canaan & Darien, CT.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Carol Vandeusen Micha; son Bryce; daughter-in-law, Alexandra and daughter, Aimee; two sisters, Maxine Novak, Kathryn Frate and brother, Frederick Micha, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family & Friends are invited to the Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Avenue, Darien, CT 06820, Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. for a celebration of life.

