DCA to hold annual DCA Halloween Parade

The Darien Community Association will hold its annual Mom’s Morning In Halloween Parade, on Friday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m.

Parents, caregivers and grandparents can bring their costumed little characters for trick or treating at the doors of local merchants in Darien. The parade then wanders down to Tilley Pond for snacks and a special show with our favorite magician and juggler — “Amazing Andy.” Bring a goody bag – there will be treats for all!

Parade-goers should meet at the parking lot next to the Darien Fire Station opposite Post Corner Pizza at 10 a.m. This special event is only $5 per child, collected at Tilley Pond. For more information, view dariendca.org or contact the DCA at 203-655-9050 ext.10 or [email protected]. To receive emails with details of upcoming monthly Mom’s Morning In events, please send your email address to the DCA.