Bridgeport woman arrested for possession of narcotics

Darien police arrested a 22-year-old Bridgeport woman for possession of narcotics and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Oct. 4. An officer patrolling West Avenue stopped a vehicle with a missing front license plate at about 8:25 a.m.

The driver was identified as Nataly Garcia, 22, of Bridgeport. The officer allegedly detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from the car, prompting a sniff search of the vehicle by K9 officer Kenny. A search of the vehicle uncovered a bag of marijuana and a plastic container with blue-green pills. When asked Garcia told the officers the pills were the drug ecstasy. Several smoking devices were found inside the vehicle as well.



A check of Garcia’s driving record showed that her vehicle was uninsured and her license was suspended. She was placed under arrest for possession of narcotics, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and failure to display a front license plate. She was unable to post her $500 bond and was taken to court the following day.