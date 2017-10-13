Darien Times

Bridgeport woman arrested for possession of narcotics

By Darien Times on October 13, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Darien police arrested a 22-year-old Bridgeport woman for possession of narcotics and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Oct. 4. An officer patrolling West Avenue stopped a vehicle with a missing front license plate at about 8:25 a.m.
The driver was identified as Nataly Garcia, 22, of Bridgeport. The officer allegedly detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from the car, prompting a sniff search of the vehicle by K9 officer Kenny. A search of the vehicle uncovered a bag of marijuana and a plastic container with blue-green pills. When asked Garcia told the officers the pills were the drug ecstasy. Several smoking devices were found inside the vehicle as well.

A check of Garcia’s driving record showed that her vehicle was uninsured and her license was suspended. She was placed under arrest for possession of narcotics, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and failure to display a front license plate. She was unable to post her $500 bond and was taken to court the following day.

Tags:

Previous Post Darien Arts Center offers annual ‘Evening of Dance’ this weekend Next Post DCA to hold annual DCA Halloween Parade
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress