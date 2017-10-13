Letter: Darien Moving Forward has experience Darien needs

To the Editor:

Democrats Rob Richards, Marc Thorne, and Pam Sparkman have the experience needed to get Darien moving forward. Selectman candidate Marc Thorne has more experience in town government than anyone running. He is a guiding force on the Board of Selectmen.

Pam Sparkman has an extensive background in education including time served on the Education Committee on the RTM. Pam has two kids in the Darien school system, and is in tune with the needs of parents and students.

First Selectman candidate Rob Richards is the proven leader Darien needs in this time of uncertainty. Rob has a vision for Darien, and knows how to get results: by working in a transparent, bi-partisan way with all Darienites. Rob has worked very effectively as an accountable leader who consistently works in good faith with everyone. I hope you join me in supporting the Darien Moving Forward team for the Board of Selectmen.

Elizabeth Hall

Darien