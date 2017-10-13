At the Darien YMCA: youth sports safety lectures continue

The Darien YMCA, in partnership with Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists is hosting a series of lectures on topics surrounding youth sports safety. These lectures are designed to give parents, caregivers, and coaches the tools they need to help young athletes stay healthy and safe while participating in activities they enjoy. These free lectures will be held at the Darien Y every Tuesday in October from 7 to 8 p.m. An ONS specialist will lead each discussion and leave time for questions and answers.

On Oct. 17, ONS Neurosurgeon Dr. Scott Simon will discuss the signs and treatments for the concussed athlete during “Is it a Concussion?” ONS Athletic Trainer Pete Falla will join the discussion and outline concussion assessment tests and ways for student athletes to avoid sitting out the rest of the game.

Lastly, on Oct. 24, Dr. Katherine Vadasdi, MD, Director of the ONS Women’s Sports Medicine Center will go in depth on “Women’s Sports Medicine: Understanding the role gender plays in sports injury.” Alicia Hirscht, PT, Director of ONS physical therapy/Stamford will be on hand to demonstrate injury prevention exercises.

There is no cost to attend a lecture but reservations are required. Attendees will receive a free guest pass to the Darien Y and a free fitness assessment for their teen. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]