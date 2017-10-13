Letter: Darien needs experienced leaders right now

To the Editor:

I am writing to support the team of Jayme Stevenson, Susan Marks and Kip Koons for re-election.

Twenty-three years ago, I moved back to Darien with my husband so that our three daughters would benefit from the exceptional educational opportunities I experienced growing up here. Darien is a wonderful place to live, thanks to our excellent schools, caring and engaged residents, proximity to New York City while maintaining the benefits of a small town, and fiscally responsible town government.

Darien faces unprecedented challenges brought on by Democratic leadership in Hartford. We need experienced leadership who will work hard to maintain Darien’s unique character, excellent schools and long-term financial stability in the face of these challenges. The Stevenson-Koons- Marks team is that leadership. Please vote on Nov. 7.

Julie Kudenholdt

Darien