Sommi, Volz star in win over Rams

Updated 11:50pm — Blake Sommi scored twice and Will Dickson once in the Wave’s 3-0 win over New Canaan at Darien on Thursday.

If this was Thanksgiving, the clash would be called the biggest on the calendar, no matter the records — right? — so, despite the tough road ahead to make the playoffs, the Wave’s got something to celebrate.

And Darien’s had very little to holler with joy about on the pitch until this week.

“We dominated the game,” said Darien coach Jon Bradley. “Complete team performance. Boys have worked so hard in the face of adversity.”

The Wave (2-8-2) puts together two victories straight with a season that requires it now keep right on winning.

The Rams drop to 2-8-2.

Will Henry Harmon set up two goals, and Charles Sears had one assist.

David Volz made nine saves for the shutout.

Darien put 12 shots on goal.

Sommi scored both goals over a couple of minutes in the first half, nailing the second on a header.

It was 2-0 at the half.

Volz came up the hero with a key stop, followed by a save on a PK to preserve the shutout in the second half.

“David Volz was outstanding in goal,” Bradley added.

Dickson finished with the 3-0 score.

“We won’t quit as a team and as a group of coaches,” Bradley said.