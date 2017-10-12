Darien man arrested for animal cruelty charges, illegal kennel operation

A Darien man has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty and issued an infraction for operating an illegal kennel.

Terrance Burns, 44, operator of “Terry’s House of Pets,” 259 Hoyt Street, was arrested on Oct. 6 after Darien Police were contacted, beginning in July, about a possible illegal kennel operating in town.

Several allegations of animal cruelty against the owner were made, including abuse, unsanitary conditions, and neglect. It was also reported that an animal in his care died as a result of overheating.

An investigation into the allegations was initiated. Included in the investigation were the Darien Animal Control Officer and the Connecticut Animal Control authorities. The investigation resulted in probable cause for an arrest warrant, which was applied for and granted.

Burns was notified of the active warrant and subsequently turned himself in to the Darien Police on Oct. 6. Burns posted the court set $25,000 bond and was released. Conditions of release as set by the court are that Burns is to cease any kennel operations at his home and not care for any animals.

Burns was charged with animal cruelty, a crime punishable with maximum fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, imprisonment ranging from maximum sentences of one to 10 years, or both, and an infraction for operating an unlicensed kennel.

Burns is due in Stamford Court on Oct. 16.