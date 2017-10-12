Darien Times

Darien man arrested for animal cruelty charges, illegal kennel operation

By Susan Shultz on October 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Terrance Burns

A Darien man has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty and issued an infraction for operating an illegal kennel.

Terrance Burns, 44, operator of “Terry’s House of Pets,” 259 Hoyt Street, was arrested on Oct. 6 after Darien Police were contacted, beginning in July, about a possible illegal kennel operating in town.

Several allegations of animal cruelty against the owner were made, including abuse, unsanitary conditions, and neglect. It was also reported that an animal in his care died as a result of overheating.

An investigation into the allegations was initiated. Included in the investigation were the Darien Animal Control Officer and the Connecticut Animal Control authorities. The investigation resulted in probable cause for an arrest warrant, which was applied for and granted. 

Burns was notified of the active warrant and subsequently turned himself in to the Darien Police on Oct. 6. Burns posted the court set $25,000 bond and was released. Conditions of release as set by the court are that Burns is to cease any kennel operations at his home and not care for any animals.

Burns was charged with animal cruelty, a crime punishable with maximum fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, imprisonment ranging from maximum sentences of one to 10 years, or both, and an infraction for operating an unlicensed kennel.

Burns is due in Stamford Court on Oct. 16.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Palmer's Catering: Take your party to the next level Next Post The Reel Dad: Battle of the Sexes reveals inner conflicts
About author
Susan Shultz

Susan Shultz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress