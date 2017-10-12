Four perspectives: DCA art lectures continue in October

The Darien Community Association 2017 Art Lecture Series “Winslow Homer: Four Perspectives” continues with “Homer’s Humor: or The Obtuse Bard Hiding His Light Under a Bushel” on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.

The lecture is presented by Marc Simpson, noted Homer scholar, independent art historian, and author. When we think of Winslow Homer, we often think of a misanthropic recluse on the coast of Maine. As with all generalizations, however, this characterization simplifies and flattens the individual; in fact the artist had a wicked sense of humor, one that was often in evidence throughout his career. We will explore some examples of his wit in words and pictures. It is also true, however, that humor is challenging to translate from place to place or from one era to another. To demonstrate this, we will cast a sustained look on one of Homer’s most important early paintings, The Bright Side, and responses to it.

On Oct. 26 at 11 a.m, Stephanie L. Herdrich, Assistant Research Curator of American Paintings, Metropolitan Museum of Art, will present “Winslow Homer in the Caribbean” to conclude the DCA’s month long series. Between 1884 and 1905, Winslow Homer often sought refuge from harsh Maine winters in the Caribbean.

All lectures will be followed by a luncheon specially designed by Diane Browne Catering. The DCA’s 2017 Art Lecture Series Sponsor is Darien Rowayton Bank.

Single lecture with luncheon admission is $55, or $50 for DCA members and prepayment is required for all lunch reservations by noon on the Friday preceding each lecture. Lecture only (without luncheon) is $25, or $20 for DCA members. Walk-ins welcome for lecture only; however, it is recommended that reservations and payment be made 24 hours in advance to assure a seat. Register online through dariendca.org, or contact the DCA directly at [email protected] or 203-655-9050 ext. 10. The DCA is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.