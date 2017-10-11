Man attempts to hide from Darien officer, arrested on warrant

Police arrested a Trumbull man on an active warrant after he repeatedly attempted to duck away from a patrolling officer. An officer was patrolling the area of Post Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 3 when he saw a man sitting in a parked car duck out of view as he approached. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and as the officer passed again the man ducked a second time.

The officer approached the man, who identified himself as Benjamin Patrick, 24, of Trumbull. A check of Patrick’s information showed active arrest warrants for DUI and reckless driving stemming from an incident in Norwalk. Patrick was placed under arrest and transferred into the custody of Norwalk police.