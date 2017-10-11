Darien Times

Man attempts to hide from Darien officer, arrested on warrant

By Darien Times on October 11, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Police arrested a Trumbull man on an active warrant after he repeatedly attempted to duck away from a patrolling officer. An officer was patrolling the area of Post Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 3 when he saw a man sitting in a parked car duck out of view as he approached. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and as the officer passed again the man ducked a second time.

The officer approached the man, who identified himself as Benjamin Patrick, 24, of Trumbull. A check of Patrick’s information showed active arrest warrants for DUI and reckless driving stemming from an incident in Norwalk. Patrick was placed under arrest and transferred into the custody of Norwalk police.

Tags:

Previous Post Fitch Academy teachers offer update to Board of Education Next Post Neighbors push back against proposals for town-owned land at Ox Ridge Hunt Club
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress