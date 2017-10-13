Movie Menu: Titanic, Smokey and the Bandit, The Help & more

Friday, October 13

The Bad Seed (1956)

Eileen Heckart – who later won an Oscar for Butterflies Are Free – steals this look how parents can deny the challenges of raising children. Especially frightening ones.

4:30 p.m. TCM

Titanic (1997)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet choose an inconvenient time to fall in love in this overblown Oscar winner from director James Cameron. The boat takes a long time to sink.

9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, VH-1

Saturday, October 14

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Burt Reynolds and Sally Field travel the backroads of the South in this popular romantic comedy that captured the hearts, if not the minds, of movie fans across the country.

9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Flix

Any Wednesday (1966)

Long before she was recognized as a premier dramatic actress, Jane Fonda starred in a series of movie versions of Broadway comedies. This one also features Jason Robards.

2 p.m. TCM

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Shailene Woodley shines as a young girl facing a terminal illness in this lovely rendition of love, romance and hope. Laura Dern plays her mother.

2:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, FXX

The Help (2011)

Emma Stone and Viola Davis learn the lessons of prejudice in this popular account of people in the South who experience history. Octavia Spencer won an Oscar.

6 p.m. and 9 p.m. E!

The China Syndrome (1978)

Jane Fonda and Jack Lemmon reveal the heat that nuclear power plants can generate in this thriller directed by James Bridges. Michael Douglas costars.

5:45 p.m. TCM

Sunday, October 15

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are at their engaging best in Nora Ephron’s interpretation of the classic romance, The Shop Around the Corner. Greg Kinnear costars.

12 noon CMT

Monster in Law (2005)

Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez spar in this entertaining comedy about how far a domineering mother will go to control her son’s happiness. Fonda is a delight.

10:30 a.m. E!

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

Howard Keel and Jane Powell fill the screen with song in this original musical about seven brothers looking for wives. Stanley Donen directed and Michael Kidd staged the dances.

2 p.m. TCM

Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy try to keep their sanity while raising 10 children in this family comedy based on the real-life story captured in the book by Frank B. Gilbreth, Jr.

4 p.m. TCM

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968)

Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda turn on the charm in this comedy about the adventures of a large, blended family. Van Johnson and Tom Bosley join the fun.

5:45 p.m. TCM