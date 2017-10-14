A historical Halloween: Colonial witchcraft talk offered at Darien Historical Society

Darien Times

The Darien Historical Society is offering a talk on witchcraft in New England in October.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m., the society will offer a program called “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea: Witchcraft in early New England.

Leslie Lindenauer, a professor of history at Western Connecticut State University, will discuss the colonists’ preoccupation with the supernatural. Lindenauer’s research focuses on gender and religious culture in early America.

The event is free for members, and $20 for non-members.

Seating is limited. To register, please call 203-655-9233 or email [email protected]

The Darien Historical Society is at 45 Old King’s Highway North, Darien.

