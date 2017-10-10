Pitch black no more as Wave stops season slide

BOYS SOCCER

“I knew we’d get one,” said Darien coach Jon Bradley.

And get one, Darien did, shutting out fifth place Staples 1-0 to snap a season long winless streak at home on Tuesday.

The Wave improves to 1-8-2, the Wreckers are 6-4-2.

Darien scored on a corner with under 5:00 to go.

“We played well,” Bradley added. “It was pretty even.”

The Wave’s fought through some tight games only to come out on the short side during the slide of late.

“I think we’ve been getting a little bit unlucky in the last few results we’ve had,” Bradley said. “But we’ve been doing well.”

Senior David Volz did well to keep the Wreckers off the board. He had the shutout making eight saves.

“Finally we kept a clean sheet,” said Bradley. “And snuck in a goal at the end.”

Sophomores got it done at the cage.

Charles Sears played the ball in low and Cole Branca stepped in and scored on the kick.

“Overall a really good team performance,” said Bradley. “We are going to use a lot of players this week (with three games).”

Darien needs to win its five remaining scheduled games.

“It’s a long shot,” said Bradley. “But you never give up. The playoffs basically start now. We’ve just got to win games.”