Pedro A. Castillo, formerly of Darien, died peacefully in Miami on October 9.

He is survived by his children, Pedro Castillo of New York, Miguel Castillo of Hilton Head, Ana Ericksen of Nantucket, their spouses, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Julia Falla Castillo, in 2004.