Two Holmes School employees victims of smash and grab parking lot car thefts at work

Two Holmes School employees had their cars broken into on two consecutive days this month while at work.

On Oct. 2, a Holmes School employe told police she had parked her 2016 Honda HR at work after lunch at about 1 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., when she returned to her car, she found her front-passenger window smashed. Stolen from her car was $100 in cash, her credit cards, driver’s lience, and several hundred dollars worth of belongs. Those included a purse valued at $300, a pair of sunglasses valued at $200, and a second pair of sunglasses worth $30..

On Oct. 3, another Holmes School employee told police she had parked at work at about 8:20 a.m.. At about 1 p.m., she waas told by another individual that the window of her 2016 Subaru Impreza had been smashed. Like the previous day’s burglary, stolen from the car were two credit cards, $30 cash, a wallet worth $100, 10 checks, a dress, a purse valued at $200 and a driver’s licence.

The investigation into both incidents continues.