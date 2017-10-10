Darien Times

Two Holmes School employees victims of smash and grab parking lot car thefts at work

By Darien Times on October 10, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Schools · 0 Comments

Two Holmes School employees had their cars broken into on two consecutive days this month while at work.

On Oct. 2, a Holmes School employe told police she had parked her 2016 Honda HR at work after lunch at about 1 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., when she returned to her car, she found her front-passenger window smashed. Stolen from her car was $100 in cash, her credit cards, driver’s lience, and several hundred dollars worth of belongs. Those included a purse valued at $300, a pair of sunglasses valued at $200, and a second pair of sunglasses worth $30..

On Oct. 3, another Holmes School employee told police she had parked at work at about 8:20 a.m.. At about 1 p.m., she waas told by another individual that the window of her 2016 Subaru Impreza had been smashed. Like the previous day’s burglary, stolen from the car were two credit cards, $30 cash, a wallet worth $100, 10 checks, a dress, a purse valued at $200 and a driver’s licence.

The investigation into both incidents continues.

