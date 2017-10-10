Obituary: Clifton Noyes Cooke, 86, formerly of Darien

Clifton Noyes Cooke (Clif), beloved husband, father and grandpa died peacefully at home in Walpole, NH, surrounded by his loved ones, on Oct. 6 at the age of 86. Clif and his wife Lyn resided on Contentment Island Road in Darien from 1976 to 2002.

Clif is survived by his treasured wife of 62 years, Marilyn M. Cooke; son Douglas Cooke and wife Marjorie of Glastonbury, Ct; daughter Jennifer Thompson and husband Ross of Golden, CO; grandchildren Christopher Cooke, Connor Cooke, Alyson Corriveau and husband Dana, Clifton Thompson and Jacqueline Thompson. He is preceded in death by his father Frank N. Cooke Jr., mother Helen Miller Cooke and sister Marjorie Cooke, all of Danvers, MA.

Clif was born on November 2, 1930 in Beverly, MA. He graduated from Duke University in 1952, after which he served in the U.S. Navy as LTJG aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Princeton, in the Korean war. Upon discharge he joined the sales force of Pan American World Airways in New York. His first assignment was to Los Angeles where he met and married his future wife, Lyn.

After moving to Connecticut, Clif continued to pursue his lifelong passion for aviation over the next 18 years, working for for both Pan Am and TWA Airlines, including a two year assignment in Saudi Arabia. After returning from Saudi Arabia, Clif founded a new business, Jet Airtransport Exchange (JAX FAX ) which provides Travel Agents with worldwide airline and destination information. JAX FAX continues today under the stewardship of son Douglas who joined the company in 1992 and worked with Clif until his retirement in 2002. Clif retired from the travel industry with many professional awards and accolades, and the friendship/respect of all who knew him.

Clif had a lifelong passion for travel and aviation. He and Lyn had the good fortune to be able to travel the globe together for 60 years. He enjoyed boats and loved the New England coastline and its lighthouses. He instilled in his children a love of the ocean. He was a lover of reading and history, and believed in the value of a good education; to the extent that he and wife Lyn gave their 5 grandchildren the gift of their college educations.

A private family burial is planned with a memorial service at a later date. At that memorial service, all are welcome to attend and celebrate Clif’s life. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to the PanAm Historical Society.