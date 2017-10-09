Ramsay stays hot, Fiore has stone cold stops in shutout of Staples

GIRLS SOCCER

Katie Ramsay stayed hot and Christine Fiore had the stone cold shutout in Darien’s 1-0 win over Staples at home on Monday.

Darien improves to 9-2-1 while first-in-the-FCIAC West Staples goes to 9-3.

Ramsay, Darien’s leading scorer is working on catching a 20-goal season, very rare for anybody.

She scored the winner early in the second half on a rush from center and shot from in tight.

Fiore held off the Wreckers making a dozen saves, with several tough stops as the clock ticked down to the finish.

With an excellent defense in front of her, Fiore has her eighth shutout of the year.

Darien put five shots on goal.