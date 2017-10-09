Obituary: Barbara Zanato, cherished mother, grandmother and friend

Barbara Zanato, cherished mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully after her long battle with cancer on Monday, October 2, 2017 at the home of her daughter in Darien.

She was born on September 16, 1942 in Ithaca, New York, the daughter of the late Tracy R. Jones and Marjorie (Van Ostrand) Jones.

Barbara attended Ithaca Public Schools and the State University of New York at Cortland.

Barbara met her beloved husband, Edward Zanato, while both were attending Cortland and they were happily married for 34 years, until his untimely passing in 1996.

Barbara fought her long cancer battle with an extraordinary grace, dignity, and a wonderful sense of humor; which was contagious to all around her. She was a longtime resident of Chappaqua, New York and worked as an Administrative Assistant for many decades at the local elementary school, Douglas Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York.

Barbara often watched her grandsons play sports and was an avid cheerleader for them. She loved spending time and talking with her grandsons. Barbara was an enthusiastic flea market shopper with her ‘Sunday Flea Ladies.’She took great pride in the beautiful gardens at her home. Barbara loved to relax and unwind ‘down the shore’ at Barnegat Light, New Jersey. She enjoyed many lasting friendships throughout the years and held dear each and every friend. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her son, Scott Zanato, daughter-in-law, Miriam of Lithia, Florida and her daughter, Tracy Strub, son-in-law, Eric of Darien, Connecticut. She is also survived by five grandsons, David and Eddie Zanato both of Lithia; and Tanner, Tyler, and Riley Strub all of Darien.

The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. A celebration of her life will follow at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NWH Cancer Center at nwhconnect.org. Please designate Cancer Center in the drop down menu. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com.