Darien Arts Center offers annual ‘Evening of Dance’ this weekend

Once again, the Darien Arts Center will hold an ‘Evening of Dance,’ including performances on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Celebrating its seventeenth year, the DAC’s ‘Evening of Dance’ will showcase an impressive culmination of performances by the DAC Dance department staff, and the adult and student performance groups that have worked together since 2000.

Under the direction of DAC Dance Director Bonnie Gombos, instructors and students have developed, choreographed and polished performances to feature the versatility of the dancers in a wide variety of dance forms. Performances will encompass classical ballet, modern, contemporary jazz, and ballroom styles, and approximately 30 dancers will perform in the 90-minute show.

‘An Evening of Dance 2017’ will be at the DAC Weatherstone Studio, behind the Town Hall. Tickets are $15 and reservations are recommended as both shows usually sell out. To make reservations email Bonnie Gombos at [email protected] or call the Darien Arts Center at 203-655-8683 for more information.