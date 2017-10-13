Darien Times

Darien Arts Center offers annual ‘Evening of Dance’ this weekend

By Darien Times on October 13, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Neeta Maniar and Troy Kelley performing in last year’s ‘Evening of Dance’ at the Darien Arts Center.

Once again, the Darien Arts Center will hold an ‘Evening of Dance,’ including performances on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Celebrating its seventeenth year, the DAC’s ‘Evening of Dance’ will showcase an impressive culmination of performances by the DAC Dance department staff, and the adult and student performance groups that have worked together since 2000.

Under the direction of DAC Dance Director Bonnie Gombos, instructors and students have developed, choreographed and polished performances to feature the versatility of the dancers in a wide variety of dance forms. Performances will encompass classical ballet, modern, contemporary jazz, and ballroom styles, and approximately 30 dancers will perform in the 90-minute show.

 

‘An Evening of Dance 2017’ will be  at the DAC Weatherstone Studio, behind the Town Hall. Tickets are $15 and reservations are recommended as both shows usually sell out. To make reservations email Bonnie Gombos at [email protected] or call the Darien Arts Center at 203-655-8683 for more information.

 

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Board of Ed reviews financials, looks to the future
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress