Darien Times

Noroton Presbyterian launches ‘Celebrate Recovery’ in October

Community welcome to join ministry of healing

By Darien Times on October 7, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Noroton Presbyterian Church is offering a ‘Celebrate Recovery’ series on Monday nights beginning Oct. 16, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The event will be in the fine arts room in the church located at 2011 Post Road.

Celebrate Recovery is a national Christ-centered ministry to help people find freedom from hurts, habits and hang-ups including addictions, compulsive and dysfunctional behaviors, pain from the past and attitudes that separate us from God and others. The evening will include music, fellowship, teaching and/or testimonies followed by a confidential group time to share our experiences, strengths and hopes with one another. Each gender-specific group will be led by two trained group leaders who have been through training and the Celebrate Recovery process.

Anyone over 18 is welcome to attend.

Contact: Stacy Arevalo  at [email protected]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Darien environmental non-profits offer fall forest bathing walk Next Post Did I Say That? Smiling costs nothing but reaps rewards
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress