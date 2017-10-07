Noroton Presbyterian launches ‘Celebrate Recovery’ in October

Noroton Presbyterian Church is offering a ‘Celebrate Recovery’ series on Monday nights beginning Oct. 16, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The event will be in the fine arts room in the church located at 2011 Post Road.

Celebrate Recovery is a national Christ-centered ministry to help people find freedom from hurts, habits and hang-ups including addictions, compulsive and dysfunctional behaviors, pain from the past and attitudes that separate us from God and others. The evening will include music, fellowship, teaching and/or testimonies followed by a confidential group time to share our experiences, strengths and hopes with one another. Each gender-specific group will be led by two trained group leaders who have been through training and the Celebrate Recovery process.

Anyone over 18 is welcome to attend.

Contact: Stacy Arevalo at [email protected]