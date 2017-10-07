Holly Pond Family Fun Day returns to the Darien YMCA this month

The 21st annual Darien Family Fun Day, hosted by the Holly Pond School, will be held from 11 to 2 on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Darien YMCA. This fun-filled family event is open to the public and is designed for preschool and elementary school aged children. Tickets cost $30 per family, and all proceeds will benefit the Holly Pond School.

Holly Pond School’s Family Fun Day will feature the following:

Entertainment by Magician Danny Magic

Music by Ray & Jay

Pony rides

Bounce houses

Fun bus

Skee-Ball and Whack-a-Mole arcade games

The Famous “Melt Mobile” – a gourmet grilled cheese food truck

Heights Pizza

Bake Sale Treats

Pumpkin decorating, donated by Noroton Heights Stop n Shop

Face Painter, Funela, donated by Darien Toy Box

Volunteers from the Darien Depot

Arts & crafts

The event will go on, rain or shine.

For more information regarding Darien Family Fun Day, please contact April Greene, Holly Pond School Youth Services Director, at 203-655-8228 ext. 1309.

About Holly Pond School

Its mission is to foster the growth of independent and confident scholars who respect themselves and others through active learning experiences that extend their knowledge in the classroom and beyond. The learning environment at the Holly Pond School is experiential, interactive, and collaborative, with an emphasis on educating the whole person— fostering the intellectual, socio-emotional, and physical growth of each child. We plan and follow a consistent schedule daily with learning goals in mind. This helps children feel secure (because they know what comes next) and independent (because they move from one activity to another easily and confidently). http://www.darien-ymca.org/our -school/.